Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,273 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SDY stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.