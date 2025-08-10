Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,576,000 after buying an additional 348,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $317.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

