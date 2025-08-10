Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $308,000 Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCCA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

