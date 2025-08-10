Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $19.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 73,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,326,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

