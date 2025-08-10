Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.43 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

