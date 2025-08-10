Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 10.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

