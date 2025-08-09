XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Onespan worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Onespan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Onespan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $494.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In related news, Director Garry L. Capers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

