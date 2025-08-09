XTX Topco Ltd Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.