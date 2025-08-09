XTX Topco Ltd Has $382,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

