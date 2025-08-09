Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,299 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.