Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 23.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

