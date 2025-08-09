Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,406 Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 742,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,139,000 after buying an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after buying an additional 564,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 446,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,794,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

