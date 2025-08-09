Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 459 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

