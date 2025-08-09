Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:RYAN opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

