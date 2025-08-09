Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $330,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE TKO opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

