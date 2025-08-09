HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $3,649,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.2%

HealthStream stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

