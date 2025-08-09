Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,969 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.96.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.6%

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

