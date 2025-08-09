Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,286,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,027,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,871,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

