Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $263.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.74. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

