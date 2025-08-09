Federated Hermes Inc. Has $523,000 Position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock worth $388,092. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.