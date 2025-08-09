Federated Hermes Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.