Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 18,931.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Olympic Steel worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 170.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $179,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.72. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $496.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

