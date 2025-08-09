Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Capri by 3.2% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Capri by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Capri by 77.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 755,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CPRI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

