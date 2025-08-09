Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,968,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $21,866,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $134.37 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

