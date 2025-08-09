Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 55.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

