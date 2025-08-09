Bank Stocks To Watch Now – August 6th

Invesco QQQ, Walt Disney, Upstart, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing partial ownership and entitling shareholders to dividends and voting rights. Their market performance is driven by factors such as interest rate movements, loan quality, economic cycles, and regulatory changes, making them a primary way for investors to access the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,997,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,830,723. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.31.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. 12,503,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,359. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $14.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,707,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,531. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Upstart has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $291.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The stock has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.30. 5,814,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

