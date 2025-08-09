Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $142.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.5862.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $30,611,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,015 shares in the company, valued at $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.