3,460 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nelnet by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nelnet Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE NNI opened at $123.14 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 34.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

