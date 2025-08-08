Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

QXO stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. QXO has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QXO by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 737,192 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in QXO during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QXO by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QXO by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

