Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 334,235 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

