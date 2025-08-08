Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viasat traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 17820668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat Stock Down 5.8%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.