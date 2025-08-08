Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:VMI opened at $367.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.56 and a 200-day moving average of $321.78.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

