US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 69,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.5% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 102,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 144,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

