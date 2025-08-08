US Bancorp DE Sells 422 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 441,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Northern Trust by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $124.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

