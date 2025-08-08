US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

