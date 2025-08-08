US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $372.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

