Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, anincreaseof92.0% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

