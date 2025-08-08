Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in July

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, agrowthof93.0% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Temas Resources Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of TMASF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Temas Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
About Temas Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temas Resources
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Temas Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temas Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.