Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in July

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, agrowthof93.0% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Temas Resources Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TMASF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Temas Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 117 claims, which covers 6,203.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

