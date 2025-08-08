Tandem Financial LLC Sells 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tandem Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,082,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

