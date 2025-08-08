Sun Country Airlines’ (SNCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $580.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,372 shares of company stock worth $110,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after buying an additional 437,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

