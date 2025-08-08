Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) a $40.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 38.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

