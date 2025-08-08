State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $109.87 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.