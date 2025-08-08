Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$151.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.
Insider Activity at Stantec
Stantec Stock Down 1.5%
Stantec stock opened at C$149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$155.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.32.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.
