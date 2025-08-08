SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, anincreaseof91.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SIF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.06. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on SIFCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.28% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

