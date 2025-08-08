Short Interest in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Expands By 90.3%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,800 shares, anincreaseof90.3% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.