Short Interest in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Expands By 90.3%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,800 shares, anincreaseof90.3% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
