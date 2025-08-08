RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,082,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

