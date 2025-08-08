Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Meta Platforms stock on July 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $761.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total transaction of $12,181,113.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,024 shares of company stock worth $188,466,159. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.