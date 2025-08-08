Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on July 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

