Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

