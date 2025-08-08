Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($14.63) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($17.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRAX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,998,000 after buying an additional 1,137,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,189,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

